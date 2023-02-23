Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.10 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $209.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

