Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Omnicom Group worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

