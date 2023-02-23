Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,201 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Unum Group worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.