Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $578,562.13

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and approximately $578,562.13 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

