Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.
Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 223,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $59.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after buying an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
