Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 223,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after buying an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

