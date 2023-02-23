Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at $161,076,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

