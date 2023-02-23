Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

HRMY stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

