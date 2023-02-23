Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
