Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.99. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 27,394 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,472,061 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 680,117 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 633,124 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 418,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

