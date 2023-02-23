Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.99. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 27,394 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.