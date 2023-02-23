Harvest Finance Trading Up 10.3% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $41.92 or 0.00171090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds."

