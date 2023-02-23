Harvest Finance Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $42.16 or 0.00176002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00425875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.21 or 0.28210723 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

