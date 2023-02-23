HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 710,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 174,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

