HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 42.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

