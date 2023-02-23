HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

