HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 53,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $842.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $823.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

