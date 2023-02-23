HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $370,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

ITW opened at $233.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day moving average is $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

