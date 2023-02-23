HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.02 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.