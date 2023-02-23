HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

