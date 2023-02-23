HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

LULU stock opened at $316.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

