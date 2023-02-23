HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

