HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.