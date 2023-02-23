HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.58. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,101,546.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

