Head to Head Analysis: ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 3 0 2.75 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 83.76%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and ParkerVision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.71 -$137.12 million ($0.73) -6.41 ParkerVision $140,000.00 81.29 -$12.33 million ($0.11) -1.23

ParkerVision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Planet Labs PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ParkerVision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -96.96% -27.36% -21.72% ParkerVision N/A N/A -289.37%

Summary

ParkerVision beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ParkerVision

(Get Rating)

ParkerVision, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Parker on August 22, 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

