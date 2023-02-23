Head to Head Review: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Dynex Capital pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.50 $143.16 million $3.58 3.82 One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 5.89 $38.86 million $1.87 12.37

Analyst Ratings

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 165.13% 7.25% 1.35% One Liberty Properties 46.51% 12.76% 5.22%

Risk & Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats One Liberty Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans, as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The firm invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. The company was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

