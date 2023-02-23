Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.70. 498,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 693,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

