Hedera Price Hits $0.0811 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $39.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00082838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00056812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001851 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,646 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.718018 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08261659 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $49,373,136.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

