Hedron Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $79.27 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $79.27 million and $549,717.36 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

