Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Buyback $200.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 3,304,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,062. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

