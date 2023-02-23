Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) Shares Down 3.6%

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 20,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Hempco Food and Fiber Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
About Hempco Food and Fiber
Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.
