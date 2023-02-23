Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $188.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

