Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3,017.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

