Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ABB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in ABB by 4.5% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABB opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ABB

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.