Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $478.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.99 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

