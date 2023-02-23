Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $49.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.