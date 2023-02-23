Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Pariax LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $190.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.