Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

