Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

