HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 1.7% Higher

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.17. 62,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 58,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 167.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 3,237.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

