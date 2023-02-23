Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

HIBB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

