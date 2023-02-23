Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Hibbett worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

