High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of HWO opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$68.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.21. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.
About High Arctic Energy Services
