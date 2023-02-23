High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of HWO opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$68.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.21. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

About High Arctic Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Read More

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.