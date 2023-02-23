Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $212.98 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 459,657,838 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

