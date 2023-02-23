Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

