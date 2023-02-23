Hop Protocol (HOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $772,302.47 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

