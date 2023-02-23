Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Hostess Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS.
Hostess Brands Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
