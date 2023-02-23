Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hostess Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS.
Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.6 %
TWNK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.
Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.