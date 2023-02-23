Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hostess Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

TWNK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

About Hostess Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

