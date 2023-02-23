HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.27 on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

