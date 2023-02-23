Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,282. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Featured Articles
