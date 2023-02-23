Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,282. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

