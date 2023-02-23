Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

