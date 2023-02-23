Hutner Capital Management Inc. Buys 559 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 532,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,161. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.24.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

