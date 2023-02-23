Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 5.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $267.02. 1,102,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.45.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

